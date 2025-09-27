Big star could return to wrestling after WWE release

A big star could be set to return to wrestling after being released by WWE. Several WWE stars were let go by the company in May this year, and one of them could be set to return to action.The list of released WWE stars in May included former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Kai wrestled her final match for the promotion in March on an episode of Main Event before being released.While the 37-year-old star has stayed away from the ring since becoming a free agent, a major hint has dropped regarding her in-ring future.On Instagram, Wicked Lester Clothing, a British fashion designer who has designed gear for several WWE stars, shared a story regarding the wrestlers who will have their gear made in October. The list included Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, while Dakota Kai's name was also present.The list also includes NXT talent Lainey Reid and another released WWE star, Shotzi. After signing for WWE in 2016, Dakota Kai became a regular on the NXT brand. However, despite a solid run, she was released by the company in April 2022.But she re-signed with WWE in July that year and made an appearance at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. The trio would later form the Damage CTRL stable.Dakota Kai expressed an interest in returning to wrestling after WWE releaseAfter becoming a free agent in July, Dakota Kai took up streaming on Twitch instead of an in-ring return.A few weeks ago during a stream, she expressed her wish to return to the ring. She said while she is enjoying her break, she misses wrestling and needs to &quot;get back into it.&quot;After the recent hint by the British designer, fans will be eager to see when and where Kai makes her wrestling comeback.