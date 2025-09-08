Beloved 4-time WWE champion says she wants to return from her "break": "I miss wrestling"

A beloved four-time WWE champion has now stated that she wants to return to wrestling once again. She has been on a small hiatus.Dakota Kai was released on May 2, earlier this year, ending her tenure with the company. The 37-year-old star has not been seen wrestling since then.During a recent stream, Kai said that while she had been enjoying her break from wrestling, she wanted to get back into it. The former Damage CTRL star spoke about how she had been wrestling for a long time, longer than the past seven years that she had been part of WWE. However, she admitted that it was nice to have a bit of a break and be able to take a step back for a while. Still, she was sure that she wanted to get back into it again.&quot;I miss wrestling, you guys! I got to get back into it. It's just one of those things where it has been nice to have a little bit of a break. I have been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years that I was in WWE. You know what I mean? It is nice to take a step back for a while, but I really do miss it.&quot;Dakota Kai's WWE release came as a shockDakota Kai has stepped away from wrestling over the last few months, ever since WWE decided to shockingly release her from the company. The fact that it came on what appeared to be the back of a push was even more startling.Now, the star has to decide what's next for her and where she wants to go. She is sure to have a lot of offers, and if she hits the ground running, it might not take too long before she proves herself to the fans again.Following her release, the Damage CTRL faction, with Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, also ended.