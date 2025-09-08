  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Beloved 4-time WWE champion says she wants to return from her "break": "I miss wrestling"

Beloved 4-time WWE champion says she wants to return from her "break": "I miss wrestling"

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:51 GMT
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

A beloved four-time WWE champion has now stated that she wants to return to wrestling once again. She has been on a small hiatus.

Ad

Dakota Kai was released on May 2, earlier this year, ending her tenure with the company. The 37-year-old star has not been seen wrestling since then.

During a recent stream, Kai said that while she had been enjoying her break from wrestling, she wanted to get back into it. The former Damage CTRL star spoke about how she had been wrestling for a long time, longer than the past seven years that she had been part of WWE. However, she admitted that it was nice to have a bit of a break and be able to take a step back for a while. Still, she was sure that she wanted to get back into it again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I miss wrestling, you guys! I got to get back into it. It's just one of those things where it has been nice to have a little bit of a break. I have been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years that I was in WWE. You know what I mean? It is nice to take a step back for a while, but I really do miss it."
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Dakota Kai's WWE release came as a shock

Dakota Kai has stepped away from wrestling over the last few months, ever since WWE decided to shockingly release her from the company. The fact that it came on what appeared to be the back of a push was even more startling.

Now, the star has to decide what's next for her and where she wants to go. She is sure to have a lot of offers, and if she hits the ground running, it might not take too long before she proves herself to the fans again.

Following her release, the Damage CTRL faction, with Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, also ended.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications