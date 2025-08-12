Major WWE team splits up on RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:21 GMT
Triple H makes all creative decisions in WWE (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has now split up another major WWE team on RAW tonight. The faction has now torn apart due to some miscommunication between the stars.

IYO SKY got a match against Roxanne Perez tonight on WWE RAW. She was trying to get a big win after her World Championship match against Naomi was canceled earlier. Michael Cole revealed the champion was not medically cleared and was carrying an injury. The impromptu match against Roxanne Perez, combined with an unfortunate interference by Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and Asuka, proved too much for her.

There was miscommunication with the Kabuki Warriors, and she was accidentally pushed into them, knocking them off the ropes. This was followed by Perez rolling her up and grabbing her tights to get a big win on RAW.

SKY and The Kabuki Warriors argued and headed to the back, where they continued their argument. Things came to a head when SKY tried to ask Asuka why they had not listened to her, and ended up being shoved away very roughly by the star for her troubles. Asuka was very upset, and this brought an end to Damage CTRL with the group splitting up as Sane chose to follow Asuka and leave SKY alone.

Rhea Ripley warned IYO SKY about the Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAW

Later on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley met a very upset IYO SKY. She said that she was upset about what had happened as well.

She then went on to say that the Kabuki Warriors did not listen to her and that she should not trust them. SKY said that she knew what Ripley was saying, and she did not appreciate the former champion speaking about her friends like that. She was furious and walked away from the situation as a worried Rhea Ripley looked on.

It seems that despite the split, SKY still thinks of Kairi and Asuka as her friends. It remains to be seen what happens next.

