  • AEW
  25-year-old teases joining forces with AEW star Mercedes Mone

25-year-old teases joining forces with AEW star Mercedes Mone

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:13 GMT
Mercedes Mone eyeing the new titles? (Image via X/@MercedesVarnado)
Mercedes Mone eyeing the new titles? (Image via X/@MercedesVarnado)

Tony Khan recently introduced the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of Dynamite. Many stars were excited following this announcement and took to Twitter [X] to express their views and put their names in the hat to become the inaugural champion.

Mercedes Mone was one of them who responded to the tweet about the new tag team belts, asking for a tag partner. It doesn't seem like she is going to be short of tag team partners, as after Billie Starkz responded to her, another young star teased joining forces with the TBS Champion.

25-year-old Robyn Renegade replied to Mone's tweet as well with the eyes emoji, along with the raised hand one, signalling that she would be interested in teaming with the CEO.

"👀👀👀👀🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️," her response read

Interestingly, she is already in a tag team with her twin sister, Charlotte Renegade, and the two go by the name, The Renegade Twins.

AEW to add female faction into the mix with huge star expected to lead

AEW is known for having a lot of factions with the likes of Death Riders, the Don Callis Family, and La Faccion Ingobernable, all of which exist currently. The number goes down in the women's division, with the Triangle of Madness being the only prominent stable.

However, it seems like the women's division will be getting a new stable soon enough, with it being led by the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Mone is set to be joined by the Renegade Twins by her side, thus forming a new alliance between the three wrestlers.

Roby Renegade recently assisted Mone as well, as she helped the CEO take out Riho on the go-home episode of Dynamite before All Out. The TBS Champion has reportedly been pushing to work with the Twins more regularly, and they could become a trio on screen soon enough.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
