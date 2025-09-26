25-year-old teases joining forces with AEW star Mercedes Mone

Tony Khan recently introduced the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of Dynamite. Many stars were excited following this announcement and took to Twitter [X] to express their views and put their names in the hat to become the inaugural champion.Mercedes Mone was one of them who responded to the tweet about the new tag team belts, asking for a tag partner. It doesn't seem like she is going to be short of tag team partners, as after Billie Starkz responded to her, another young star teased joining forces with the TBS Champion.25-year-old Robyn Renegade replied to Mone's tweet as well with the eyes emoji, along with the raised hand one, signalling that she would be interested in teaming with the CEO.&quot;👀👀👀👀🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️,&quot; her response readInterestingly, she is already in a tag team with her twin sister, Charlotte Renegade, and the two go by the name, The Renegade Twins.AEW to add female faction into the mix with huge star expected to leadAEW is known for having a lot of factions with the likes of Death Riders, the Don Callis Family, and La Faccion Ingobernable, all of which exist currently. The number goes down in the women's division, with the Triangle of Madness being the only prominent stable.However, it seems like the women's division will be getting a new stable soon enough, with it being led by the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Mone is set to be joined by the Renegade Twins by her side, thus forming a new alliance between the three wrestlers.Roby Renegade recently assisted Mone as well, as she helped the CEO take out Riho on the go-home episode of Dynamite before All Out. The TBS Champion has reportedly been pushing to work with the Twins more regularly, and they could become a trio on screen soon enough.