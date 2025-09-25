  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone, Athena and other stars react after Tony Khan launches new AEW titles

Mercedes Mone, Athena and other stars react after Tony Khan launches new AEW titles

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:41 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Athena
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Tony Khan just introduced new AEW titles on Dynamite. Now, Mercedes Mone, Athena, and other stars have reacted to this announcement.

AEW's women's division has grown leaps and bounds ever since the company's inception back in 2019. Several women have even formed tag teams over the past few years. As many alliances continue to form, there have been a lot of rumors about AEW introducing the Women's Tag Team Titles. Tony Khan had even previously addressed these rumors.

This week on Dynamite, Tony finally introduced the new Women's Tag Team Championships as Renee Paquette unveiled the new titles.

Since this announcement was made, Mercedes Mone, Athena, and several other AEW stars have taken to social media to react to it. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of AEW stars&#039; reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of AEW stars' reactions (source: X.com)

Dustin Rhodes reacted to Tony Khan's announcement

After Tony Khan introduced the new AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, the entire wrestling community has been buzzing with excitement. It's not only the women who are excited about this new opportunity, as even one male star has urged the women to step up and grab hold of this opportunity.

Dustin Rhodes has been on a successful run in AEW for the past year. He even captured the TNT Championship earlier this year. However, he lost the title a few days later. Following this, it was revealed that he has to be sidelined due to an injury. Since then, the natural has not been seen on AEW TV as he has been recovering from his surgery. Amid his absence, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to share a photo of the titles, encouraging the women in the Jacksonville-based promotion to step up.

"Hey @aew Ladies.... time to step up like only y'all can!!!!," the former TNT Champion wrote.

Check out his post here:

It's good to see that, despite his injury, Dustin took the opportunity to encourage some of the women wrestlers to step up.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
