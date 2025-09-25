Former WWE champion reacts to Tony Khan's historic announcement: " Time to step up"

Tony Khan made a historic announcement on Dynamite this week, and now a former WWE champion has reacted to it.At AEW All Out 2025, it was revealed that Tony Khan would make a major TV appearance on the upcoming Dynamite to deliver a major announcement. That turned out to be the official reveal of the AEW Women's Tag Team titles. For those who don't know, speculation about when the title belts would be introduced had been circulating for months, especially after Khan earlier stated that he's had the belts for a year. Regardless, the titles were finally showcased on Dynamite last night with Tony Khan stating he will soon crown the inaugural champions. Amid the chatter, former three-time WWE Intercontinental champion and AEW star Dustin Rhodes has now weighed in on the matter.Taking to X, the Natural shared a photo of the belts along with an encouraging message asking the AEW women's division to step up to the challenge.&quot;Hey @aew Ladies.... time to step up like only y'all can!!!!,&quot; wrote the former TNT championCheck out his post on X below:WWE legend Dustin Rhodes gives major update regarding return to AEWAmid his injury-forced hiatus, Dustin Rhodes has been active on social media, replying to fans and providing updates on his condition while also commenting on recent events in the world of pro wrestling. Recently, The Natural received a message from a fan on X who said he can't wait to see him back in action. In his reply, the WWE legend noted that while it will take some time, nothing will stop him from making a comeback.&quot;Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW.&quot;As of today, we don't have a concrete timeline for when Dustin can return to AEW, but given his age, fans will hope it happens sooner rather than later.