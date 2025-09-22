  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 13-time WWE champion provides massive update on his in-ring return amid AEW absence: "Nothing can stop me"

13-time WWE champion provides massive update on his in-ring return amid AEW absence: "Nothing can stop me"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 22, 2025 20:34 GMT
Dynamite
This star is popular among the fans (source: AEW's X account)

A former AEW champion has been out of action for the past few weeks. He has now provided a massive health update.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes has been on a roll ever since he joined AEW. He has competed for ROH for the past several months and even held the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Championships at one point. Earlier this year, he won the TNT Championship. However, he lost the title a few days later. Following his title loss, it was reported that he needed to undergo double invasive knee surgery. Since then, he has been out of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, a fan told Dustin Rhodes that he couldn't wait to see him back in the ring. The Natural replied that it's going to be a while before he is cleared for in-ring action. However, he seemed determined to get back to the ring.

"Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW"
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends a warning to his former tag team partner

Due to Dustin Rhodes' injury, he and Sammy Guevara were forced to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team Titles. At Death Before Dishonor, Sammy teamed with The Von Erichs to face Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles and lost. However, Sammy won the ROH World Tag Team Titles after teaming with Rush later in the night. Following this win, Guevara attacked the Von Erichs and officially joined La Faccion Ingobernable.

Ad

Following this, AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send a warning to his former tag team partner.

"Ty. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes will return to the ring.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications