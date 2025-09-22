13-time WWE champion provides massive update on his in-ring return amid AEW absence: "Nothing can stop me"

A former AEW champion has been out of action for the past few weeks. He has now provided a massive health update.Dustin Rhodes has been on a roll ever since he joined AEW. He has competed for ROH for the past several months and even held the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Championships at one point. Earlier this year, he won the TNT Championship. However, he lost the title a few days later. Following his title loss, it was reported that he needed to undergo double invasive knee surgery. Since then, he has been out of action.Recently, a fan told Dustin Rhodes that he couldn't wait to see him back in the ring. The Natural replied that it's going to be a while before he is cleared for in-ring action. However, he seemed determined to get back to the ring.&quot;Gonna be a long while. Just sitting yesterday all day for my show destroyed me. Paying for it today. But nothing will stop me from getting back in and finishing my career. Very blessed to be with @AEW&quot;Check out his tweet here:AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends a warning to his former tag team partnerDue to Dustin Rhodes' injury, he and Sammy Guevara were forced to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team Titles. At Death Before Dishonor, Sammy teamed with The Von Erichs to face Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles and lost. However, Sammy won the ROH World Tag Team Titles after teaming with Rush later in the night. Following this win, Guevara attacked the Von Erichs and officially joined La Faccion Ingobernable.Following this, AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send a warning to his former tag team partner.&quot;Ty. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy&quot; he wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKTy. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and SammyIt will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes will return to the ring.