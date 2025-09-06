  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WWE veteran says AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara are "gonna get a what for" after he makes his return from injury

WWE veteran says AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara are "gonna get a what for" after he makes his return from injury

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 06, 2025 09:25 GMT
AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevera (Images via their Instagram handles)
AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevera (Images via their Instagram handles)

The AEW roster is filled with young talent like Sammy Guevara and Kyle Fletcher. While Fletcher is currently dominating the company's roster as the TNT Champion, Sammy recently won the ROH World Tag Team titles. Sammy's former tag team partner Dustin Rhodes recently issued a warning to both the Spanish God and the TNT Champion.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship at All In: Texas after winning a Fatal 4-way match involving Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara. He lost the title a few weeks later to Fletcher on an episode of Collision. After the match, Dustin got severely injured and had to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team titles.

At Death before Dishonor, Sammy teamed with the Von Erichs to face the Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships but came up short. Later in the night, Sammy won the ROH World Tag titles with Rush. Following his win, he attacked the Von Erichs and officially joined La Facción Ingobernable.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following these events, Dustin Rhodes took to X to send a warning to both superstars while replying to a fan's tweet.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

"Ty. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy" he wrote.
Ad

Fans are excited to see how things will be after Dustin Rhodes returns from injury.

Sammy Guevara breaks silence after his heel turn

Fans all around the world were shocked after the Spanish God recaptured the ROH World Tag Team titles along with Rush at ROH Death before Dishonor event. Following his shocking title and win and his attack on the Von Erichs, many questions surrounded the new Champion.

Ad

He recently took to X to break his silence for the first time since turning heel.

"Everyone's favorite Pillar is Champion once again. #BestEver," wrote Guevara.

Fans are excited to see this heel version of Sammy Guevara in the coming weeks.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications