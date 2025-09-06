WWE veteran says AEW stars Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara are "gonna get a what for" after he makes his return from injury

The AEW roster is filled with young talent like Sammy Guevara and Kyle Fletcher. While Fletcher is currently dominating the company's roster as the TNT Champion, Sammy recently won the ROH World Tag Team titles. Sammy's former tag team partner Dustin Rhodes recently issued a warning to both the Spanish God and the TNT Champion.Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship at All In: Texas after winning a Fatal 4-way match involving Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara. He lost the title a few weeks later to Fletcher on an episode of Collision. After the match, Dustin got severely injured and had to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team titles.At Death before Dishonor, Sammy teamed with the Von Erichs to face the Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships but came up short. Later in the night, Sammy won the ROH World Tag titles with Rush. Following his win, he attacked the Von Erichs and officially joined La Facción Ingobernable.Following these events, Dustin Rhodes took to X to send a warning to both superstars while replying to a fan's tweet.&quot;Ty. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy&quot; he wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKTy. Gonna be a while but just know, i am gonna push my rehab slow but hard and when I come back, 2 people gonna get a what for, Kyle Fletcher and SammyFans are excited to see how things will be after Dustin Rhodes returns from injury. Sammy Guevara breaks silence after his heel turnFans all around the world were shocked after the Spanish God recaptured the ROH World Tag Team titles along with Rush at ROH Death before Dishonor event. Following his shocking title and win and his attack on the Von Erichs, many questions surrounded the new Champion.He recently took to X to break his silence for the first time since turning heel. &quot;Everyone's favorite Pillar is Champion once again. #BestEver,&quot; wrote Guevara.Fans are excited to see this heel version of Sammy Guevara in the coming weeks.