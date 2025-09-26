Top female AEW star teases leaving ex-WWE champion to align with Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is arguably the biggest female star in AEW currently. She is the reigning TBS Champion and has been for over a year now, losing only one singles match during her time in the company. It seems like one of the top female stars in the company has taken notice as she hints at aligning herself with Mone.Mercedes Mone posted on Twitter [X] asking who would want to be her tag team partner after the new Women's Tag Team Titles were introduced. Billie Starkz responded to Mone's post, stating that it might be time for her to move to someone new, teasing leaving former WWE champion, Athena.&quot;Maybe it’s time for me to move on since SOMEONE wants to say top-“ish”!&quot; her response readBillie Starkz is a former ROH Women's World Television Champion and has been aligned with the ROH Women's World Champion Athena for a long time now. Part of the tag team Minions, Athena and Starkz used to be a stable with Lexy Nair by their side, before she was expelled from the group last year.AEW introduces Tag Team Championships for the Women's DivisionThis past weekend at All Out, it was announced that Tony Khan would make a major announcement at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The following Wednesday night, midway through the show, Khan appeared on screen and made his big announcement.He introduced the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, which were unveiled by Renee Paquette. Since the announcement of the titles, many stars and fans have been excited as these titles offer more opportunities for the promotion's women's division.Fans are excited to see who will be crowned the inaugural champions, with many major contenders already in line. Having lost the AEW Women's World Championship, Toni Storm could team with Mina Shirakawa to become the inaugural champion, while many fans want Anna Jay and Tay Melo to win the belts.