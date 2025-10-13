Death Riders to kick Jon Moxley out and reveal 28-year-old as its new leader in AEW? Looking at the possibility

Jon Moxley has been the undisputed leader of The Death Riders in AEW since last year's All Out pay-per-view. The former World Champion will be facing one of his toughest challenges yet next weekend at WrestleDream 2025. If he is unable to put down his opponent on the show for good, Mox's crew could turn on him, with a 28-year-old New Japan Pro-Wrestling star replacing him as their new head - the latter being none other than Gabe Kidd. Last month at All Out : Toronto, Jon Moxley battled and defeated Darby Allin in a Coffin Match thanks in large part to his stable-mates, including the returning Pac. However, the daredevil managed to get even with The One True King later backstage, even briefly setting him on fire. On the edition of AEW Dynamite immediately following the PPV, Darby challenged Mox to face him again in an I Quit match at WrestleDream 2025, a challenge the latter accepted. Violence has escalated even higher between the former TNT Champion and The Death Riders over the past couple of weeks, with Allin nearly lighting and tossing a molotov cocktail at Moxley and his crew recently on Dynamite : Title Tuesday. The erstwhile Lunatic Fringe will no doubt be looking to put an end to Darby once and for all at WrestleDream. If he fails, however, his soldiers could express their disappointment by betraying and ejecting him in favor of a new leader - Gabe Kidd. The self-proclaimed &quot;Mad Man&quot; has been aligned with The Death Riders since AEW Dynamite : Beach Break earlier this year. He has even teamed with the stable on All Elite Wrestling programming on several occasions, challenging The Opps for their World Trios Titles at All In : Texas alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and representing the group against Will Ospreay's team in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. Kidd, as a wrestler, is not entirely unlike Jon Moxley, as both competitors are known for their intensity, grittiness and penchant for brutality. If The Purveyor of Violence fails to defeat Darby Allin at WrestleDream, the &quot;War Ready&quot; brawler could direct The Death Riders to turn on Mox, and then take his place as the faction's new &quot;king&quot;. Jon Moxley will meet Darby Allin face-to-face on AEW DynamiteThe October 15 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite will air from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO. The episode will witness Jon Moxley and Darby Allin coming face-to-face one last time before their &quot;I Quit&quot; match at WrestleDream 2025. Ahead of their confrontation on the go-home show, the original Death Rider issued an ominous warning to Darby last Saturday on AEW Collision : Homecoming. &quot;The very next time I see Darby Allin, he will get his face smashed in. That's a promise.&quot;Graphic for Darby Allin and Jon Moxley's &quot;special face to face&quot; [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen if Allin will finally be able to beat Moxley on October 18.