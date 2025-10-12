Jon Moxley sends a serious warning to top AEW star

Jon Moxley is set to battle one of AEW's most resilient competitors this coming week at WrestleDream 2025. Ahead of their imminent matchup, The One True King has sent an ominous warning to his opponent, Darby Allin.Despite losing to Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match last month at All Out : Toronto, the daredevil nearly put an end to The Purveyor of Violence by setting him on fire later backstage. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby showed up, flamethrower in hand, to confront The Death Riders, and challenged Mox to face him once again at WrestleDream 2025, this time in an I Quit match. The relentless star sustained a beatdown at the hands of the violent faction on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, but retaliated earlier this Tuesday by costing Pac his bout against Orange Cassidy.Afterwards, The Death Riders attempted to go after Allin, but the latter fended them off with a variety of weapons, foreshadowing the epic violence that will likely prevail during his I Quit match against Mox at WrestleDream. On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia and Pac addressed Darby and their ongoing war with him. Moxley himself appeared towards the end of the segment, sending the former TNT Champion an ominous warning for the next time they meet.&quot;The very next time I see Darby Allin, he will get his face smashed in. That's a promise.&quot;Allin and Mox are scheduled to come face-to-face next week on Dynamite.Announcements for next week's AEW Dynamite and CollisionOn October 15, All Elite Wrestling will roll into the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO, for a special night of television, presenting a three-hour block of programming with Dynamite set to be followed by Collision. Several announcements have been made for the show, namely:Segment featuring Toni Storm and Women's Champion Kris StatlanderSegment featuring Darby Allin and Jon MoxleySkye Blue vs Jamie HayterOrange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly vs Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of The Death RidersThe Opps vs LFI [AEW Word Trios Championship Match]Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, Hechicero and Mark DavisClaudio Castagnoli vs Roderick StrongThe Hurt Syndicate vs The Gates of AgonyAnnouncements for the pre-WrestleDream edition of Dynamite and Collision [Source : AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen how Tony Khan and his creative team will set the stage for WrestleDream 2025 next week.