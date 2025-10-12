Jon Moxley sends a serious warning to top AEW star

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 12, 2025 06:41 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Jon Moxley is set to battle one of AEW's most resilient competitors this coming week at WrestleDream 2025. Ahead of their imminent matchup, The One True King has sent an ominous warning to his opponent, Darby Allin.

Despite losing to Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match last month at All Out : Toronto, the daredevil nearly put an end to The Purveyor of Violence by setting him on fire later backstage. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby showed up, flamethrower in hand, to confront The Death Riders, and challenged Mox to face him once again at WrestleDream 2025, this time in an I Quit match. The relentless star sustained a beatdown at the hands of the violent faction on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, but retaliated earlier this Tuesday by costing Pac his bout against Orange Cassidy.

Afterwards, The Death Riders attempted to go after Allin, but the latter fended them off with a variety of weapons, foreshadowing the epic violence that will likely prevail during his I Quit match against Mox at WrestleDream. On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia and Pac addressed Darby and their ongoing war with him. Moxley himself appeared towards the end of the segment, sending the former TNT Champion an ominous warning for the next time they meet.

"The very next time I see Darby Allin, he will get his face smashed in. That's a promise."

Allin and Mox are scheduled to come face-to-face next week on Dynamite.

Announcements for next week's AEW Dynamite and Collision

On October 15, All Elite Wrestling will roll into the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO, for a special night of television, presenting a three-hour block of programming with Dynamite set to be followed by Collision. Several announcements have been made for the show, namely:

  • Segment featuring Toni Storm and Women's Champion Kris Statlander
  • Segment featuring Darby Allin and Jon Moxley
  • Skye Blue vs Jamie Hayter
  • Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly vs Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders
  • The Opps vs LFI [AEW Word Trios Championship Match]
  • Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, Hechicero and Mark Davis
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs Roderick Strong
  • The Hurt Syndicate vs The Gates of Agony
Announcements for the pre-WrestleDream edition of Dynamite and Collision [Source : AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan and his creative team will set the stage for WrestleDream 2025 next week.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

