Big announcement on The Hurt Syndicate's immediate AEW future

The Hurt Syndicate has been announced for a major trios match for an upcoming AEW pay-per-view against a top team. The announcement was made during the most recent episode of Collision.The Hurt Syndicate has been feuding with Ricochet and The Demand for the past few months. Ricochet cost Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the AEW World tag titles at Forbidden Door 2025. The feud culminated in a trios match at All Out 2025, where Ricochet pinned MVP to get a win over the Syndicate in a trios match.The Demand also squared off against MVP, Bobby, and Shelton in a street fight on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, where the Syndicate got their win back. However, it seems the two factions are still not done with each other, as another trios match between Hurt Syndicate and The Demand has been announced for WrestleDream 2025 on 18th October.The trios match for WrestleDream was announced during the latest episode of Collision. However, no special stipulation has been revealed for the bout as of yet.AEW star asked whether the Hurt Syndicate is afraid of his groupThe top AEW star, Ricochet was frustrated with his defeat in the street fight against Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. In an exclusive backstage promo after the show, Ricochet congratulated MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin on their win and also asked whether they are afraid of The Demand for ganging up on him:&quot;Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?&quot;Well, the story between the Syndicate and The Demand is still not over, and only time will tell what transpires between them at WrestleDream 2025.