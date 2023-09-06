"Big cahoonas" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Tony Khan's decision to fire CM Punk

CM Punk's AEW exit was shockingly announced by Tony Khan during last week's episode of Collision. Online discourse about Punk's departure was either highly positive or incredibly negative, but Jeff Jarrett praised Khan for making the difficult decision.

Fans may never know what really happened backstage at AEW and the events that led to Punk's exit. Despite facing thunderous boos on Collision, Tony Khan still addressed the audience before the show went live, which Jarrett believes took a lot of guts.

During the recent episode of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett addressed CM Punk's exit. Despite not expressing whether he agreed with the move, he praised Khan's direct handling of the situation.

"But your question? What would Jerry do? I would have to have more of a [idea] to comment on this. But in general purposes, the decision Tony made? Big cahoonas, hit it straight on."

Vince Russo recently commented on the situation and had some advice for Tony Khan. According to the veteran, Khan has to make peace with the fact that he can't please everyone in the end.

Despite praising Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett believes fans don't have the full context behind CM Punk's exit

Mark Henry notably addressed Punk's exit on Busted Open Radio recently as well. The veteran explained how the star's exit will likely hurt AEW down the line, and compared it to the Chicago Bulls ousting Dennis Rodman back in the day.

Earlier in the same episode, Jeff Jarrett seemed to hint that there could be more to the situation than what meets the eye.

"The reality of this situation, in my humble opinion – you’re asking me, to make comments on a situation that there’s only two people in the world that have full context. And I think some people would say well ‘I’ll do this. Ill do that.’ Well, you may, but you don’t know what Tony knows and you don’t know what Phil [CM Punk] knows."

Only time will tell if CM Punk was truly the cancer in AEW like Chris Jericho said, or if the problems in the roster lie elsewhere, behind the scenes.

