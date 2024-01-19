Big details of Cody Rhodes' planned birthday bash for AEW star

Heartwarming details regarding the birthday celebration planned by Cody Rhodes for an AEW star have been revealed on social media.

Brandi Rhodes took to X to talk about the part played by the former AEW EVP in organizing the birthday celebrations of Brodie Lee Jr. Cody shares a deep history with Negative One, and was involved in a brutal rivalry with the latter's father, the late Brodie Lee over the AEW TNT Championship.

Rhodes has been outspoken in his fondness of and support for Brodie Lee Jr., and earlier had shared a photograph of a birthday-themed t-shirt for the latter. Retweeting her husband's post, Brandi Rhodes revealed that Brodie Lee Jr. is truly considered a member of the American Nightmare's family.

Brandi's tweet also shared particulars on gifts that Negative One receives on his birthday, including VIP tours of theme parks of his choosing and the freedom to invite whoever he wishes to his party. The Nightmare of Dreams also expressed her disappointment at being unable to join this year's bash with her daughter but wished for Lee Jr. to have an epic time nonetheless.

Brodie Lee Jr. is an irreplaceable member of the AEW roster, and many expect him to follow in his father's footsteps once he turns 18.

Samoa Joe comments on CM Punk being fired from AEW

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has shared his comments on the subject of CM Punk and the termination of his AEW contract.

Joe and Punk made highlights with their highly acclaimed match at All In 2023. However, the pay-per-view will be remembered primarily for being the stage for a backstage brawl between the Voice of the Voiceless and Jack Perry.

Following the scuffle, both men were suspended and an investigation was launched, which led to Punk being fired with cause by Tony Khan. Samoa Joe, who allegedly was involved in breaking up the fight, spoke to ESPN about the incident candidly, claiming that there was not a lot more to it than the brawl being interrupted, following which Joe and Punk wrestled in front of the fiery Wembley crowd.

"There was a little bit of an incident. We got it broken up. We went out there and wrestled, man. That's the gist of it....Not to me (the incident being a big deal). I've seen fights break out. Stuff happens. But again, that's me. I've been in these situations, I've seen that. I'll find it funny when people are like, 'Oh, Joe's cool with it.' I mean, nah man, it was a high-stress situation. Sure. But I mean, it's one I've seen happen many times." [H/T, ESPN]

Samoa Joe, who won the world title by defeating MJF at World's End 2023, defended it on the most recent episode of Dynamite against FTW Champion HOOK. Former champion Hangman Adam Page, and his rival Swerve Strickland, also seem to be targeting the Samoan Submission Machine for the promotion's top prize.

CM Punk, on the other hand, made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and has declared himself as an entrant for Royal Rumble 2024.

