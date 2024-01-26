Big hint at AEW star undergoing massive character change

An AEW star who has been absent from the company for a notable amount of time could be set to go under a massive character change.

The star in question is none other than former FTW World Champion Jack Perry. The former 'Jungle Boy' made his shocking appearance at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event on January 13. He attacked Shota Umino and tore his AEW contract on the show. Perry was also seen sporting an armband with the term 'SCAPEGOAT' written on it.

This was Jack Perry's first appearance after his backstage altercation with CM Punk in August 2023 at the All-In Pay-Per-View, which led to his suspension from All Elite Wrestling.

However, Perry recently filed the trademark for 'SCAPEGOAT' in the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 24. This may be a hint at a potential character change for the young star.

Jim Cornette gives his thoughts on AEW star Jack Perry's NJPW appearance

AEW star Jack Perry recently appeared at an NJPW show with a new look. Perry caught a lot of eyes including Jim Cornette's, who recently commented on the star's new look.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette shared his honest thoughts on Jack Perry's NJPW appearance.

"The tearing up of the contract, of course, is symbolic to the demented minds that are following this and New Japan's half-empty American building or whatever, and then all said you didn't mention, he also had a black armband with white writing, 'Scapegoat.' So, he is clearly designed to play the victim in this melodrama, and otherwise, he's grown his beard out. Is he trying to look like an adult now?"

Cornette added:

"He's wearing... I don't know, was he dressed like Fidel Castro? Is his new gimmick homeless Jack? And because of his being suspended since the first of September, he's been living in a cardboard box under an overpass, or did he go back to the jungle, and now he is communing with the apes?"

It is currently unknown when and if Jack Perry will make his return to AEW as Tony Khan has kept quiet on the former ever since his suspension at the All In PPV in August 2023.

