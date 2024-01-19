WWE veteran on Jack Perry’s return outside AEW: “He’s clearly designed to play the victim in this melodrama”

Jack Perry, who had not been seen on AEW television programming since being suspended, sported a new look recently. This led wrestling veteran Jim Cornette to give his opinion on the same.

Following Perry's backstage brawl with CM Punk at AEW All In 2023, Tony Khan suspended the former indefinitely while the latter was released from the company.

Perry was not seen until the recent NJPW Battle in the Valley event, where he entered through the crowd and attacked Shota Umino in the ring, not before tearing up his All-Elite contract. However, it was interesting to note that he was sporting a different look, possibly signaling a gimmick change.

Former manager Jim Cornette decided to address Perry's new look on his Drive-Thru podcast, firing shots at the guy who probably cost All Elite Wrestling its biggest star, CM Punk.

"The tearing up of the contract, of course, is symbolic to the demented minds that are following this and New Japan's half-empty American building or whatever, and then all said you didn't mention, he also had a black armband with white writing, 'Scapegoat.' So, he is clearly designed to play the victim in this melodrama, and otherwise, he's grown his beard out. Is he trying to look like an adult now?" [3:15- 3:53]

The WWE veteran added:

"He's wearing... I don't know, was he dressed like Fidel Castro? Is his new gimmick homeless Jack? And because of his being suspended since the first of September, he's been living in a cardboard box under an overpass, or did he go back to the jungle, and now he is communing with the apes?" [4:15-4:34]

AEW star Jack Perry gets a warning after tearing up his contract

Jack Perry wanted to make a massive impression after returning to the wrestling scene, possibly explaining his tear-up of the AEW contract. However, his attacking Shota Umino did not sit well with the NJPW star.

He addressed Jack Perry's sneak attack and contract-tearing act, warning him that he would beat him up, even if it had to be in a match in All Elite Wrestling.

"Boy, you got this all wrong, a stupid punk kid. You think tearing up your contract and slide right into Japan? Jungle Boy, anytime, anywhere, I don't care if it's in AEW or in a ring in Japan. Anytime, anywhere, I beat you, bit*h."

We will have to wait and see if Jack Perry does return to AEW after this incident and if Tony Khan would be willing to book an encounter.

