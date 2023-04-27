"Big L for Triple H!!," "Lifetime regret" - Wrestling fans go berserk after Tony Khan signs former WWE Superstar to AEW

AEW fans are abuzz with excitement after Tony Khan announced the signing of former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong.

Strong’s debut on Dynamite was a major moment for fans of the promotion, as he came to the aid of longtime friend Adam Cole. The news of Strong’s signing was met with a wave of excitement on social media, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the move.

Many fans hailed the signing as another example of AEW’s commitment to providing the best possible product for wrestling fans.

Meanwhile, wrestling fans who follow WWE were left wondering how the company and Triple H allowed such a talented performer to slip away. Some took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the promotion's decision to let Strong go, while others praised Tony Khan for making such a bold move.

Check out the reactions below:

Devon @devz562 @AdamGoldberg28 Gotta feel for triple h tho can’t even hire no one and losing his people last couple years @AdamGoldberg28 Gotta feel for triple h tho can’t even hire no one and losing his people last couple years

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 When Tony recreates this image with the Undisputed era When Tony recreates this image with the Undisputed era 😂 https://t.co/b8xTRLvzDv

CMPUNKISBACK @MBthegoat678 @AdamGoldberg28 I bet you triple h must be kicking himself for losing all three. but the writing was on the wall after he let roddy get misused in nxt and saw both his friends leave the company @AdamGoldberg28 I bet you triple h must be kicking himself for losing all three. but the writing was on the wall after he let roddy get misused in nxt and saw both his friends leave the company

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog @TonyKhan @roderickstrong



The band is back together.

Undisputed Elite @TBSNetwork Adam Cole x Roderick Strong x Kyle O’RileyThe band is back together.Undisputed Elite @TonyKhan @roderickstrong @TBSNetwork Adam Cole x Roderick Strong x Kyle O’Riley The band is back together.Undisputed Elite 🔥🔥🔥

As AEW continues to grow and attract top talent from around the wrestling world, it is clear that the promotion is making a serious push to challenge WWE’s dominance in the industry.

With stars like Roderick Strong on their roster, Tony Khan's promotion is quickly becoming a major player in the world of professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Roderick Strong's shocking appearance on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

