"He left WWE?!!" - Wrestling fans stunned after surprising apparently unreleased star shows up on AEW Dynamite

In wrestling nowadays, it's very rare that WWE fans are caught by surprise with multiple reports coming out about what's happening backstage. But when it comes to what happened on AEW Dynamite this week, that's exactly what happened this week. Of all the stars, Roderick Strong showed up in AEW today, with fans having no idea that he was released, to begin with.

However, this week on AEW Dynamite, when the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Adam Cole, there was a shock waiting.

At first, it was only Orange Cassidy and Bandido who came out to make the save, but they were still outnumbered. Out of nowhere, Roderick Strong came out to make the save for Adam Cole.

They threw back the Jericho Appreciation Society and just like that, Strong was standing with Cole. Fans immediately lost it and made their feelings known. Some fans pointed out that Strong was still a part of WWE's roster page and were wondering what happened.

Nathaniel ☝️ @NateTheChive Roderick Strong is still on WWE's website. Do they know he's no longer employed by them?



Clearly Roddy knows... Roderick Strong is still on WWE's website. Do they know he's no longer employed by them?Clearly Roddy knows...

— 🦇 @EraofXebel #AEWDynamite Roderick Strong is still listed as a current WWE superstar, what is happening. Roderick Strong is still listed as a current WWE superstar, what is happening. 😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JzzLAWIkK5

Most fans though, were very confused about when the star left WWE and why no one knew that his contract with the company was done.

Justin. 💔 @beastmvde Not that I'm against him being in AEW but when the hell did Roderick Strong leave WWE Not that I'm against him being in AEW but when the hell did Roderick Strong leave WWE

lucas(h) @sub2lucash #AEWDynamite i’m glad i’m not the only one that thought roderick strong was still in WWE i’m glad i’m not the only one that thought roderick strong was still in WWE 😂 #AEWDynamite

Dan @DanestoHD I'm so freaking pumped that Roderick Strong is in AEW!! I thought he was still under WWE contract?! I would absolutely love to see the Undisputed Era reunite. Can you imagine a storyline between Undisputed Era vs Blackpool Combat Club?! #AEWDynamite I'm so freaking pumped that Roderick Strong is in AEW!! I thought he was still under WWE contract?! I would absolutely love to see the Undisputed Era reunite. Can you imagine a storyline between Undisputed Era vs Blackpool Combat Club?! #AEWDynamite

For the moment, it's not certain when the contract expired, or when he was released. However, it's clear that Roderick Strong is done with the company for the time being and is part of AEW.

What do you think of Roderick Strong showing up in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes