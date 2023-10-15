The latest episode of AEW Collision had a big match pulled from the card before the show went on air.

The match in question is a one-on-one bout between Brian Cage and Komander.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful took to Twitter to confirm the news but did not explain why the contest was left off the show's card.

“Brian Cage vs. Komander no longer advertised on AEW Collision,” Sapp tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Cage was recently inducted into Australia's World Series Wrestling Hall of Fame, becoming the first-ever inductee to receive the honor.

Some fans on social media have noted that while The Machine was in Sydney for a meet and greet, he had ice on his ankle. He also wrestled a squash match that did not go on for more than one minute. Moreover, the long flight back from Australia may have taken its toll on the former FTW Champion.

Many believe the abovementioned reasons could have led to his match being pulled from AEW's Saturday night show. Currently, there is no update on what Komander will be doing on the program. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to find out what's next for the two stars.

What do you think could be the reason for the match being canceled? Sound off in the comments section below.