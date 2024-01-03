Big offer made to Jon Moxley outside of AEW

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently received a great offer from a newly signed All Elite Wrestling star for his upcoming match outside of the promotion. The star in question

Apart from being one of the biggest AEW stars, Jon Moxley is widely regarded as one of the most prominent wrestlers in the world. Following his amazing run in both WWE and the All Elite promotion, Mox has explored several stages of wrestling, such as various indie promotions, and traveled to Japan as well.

After having multiple matches in the New-Japan Pro Wrestling promotion, the three-time AEW World Champion is set to square off against Will Ospreay and David Finlay in a three-way match for the NJPW Global heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 event.

Meanwhile, Ospreay shared the stage with Mox before their highly anticipated bout at a promotional event. Will offered Mox a ceasefire for the first five minutes in the three-way match in order to take David Finlay out of the equation and make it a one-on-one match between both, as the fans always wanted.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Ospreay also offered two cans of non-alcoholic beer to agree to his deal during the event. It remains to be seen if Mox considers accepting the deal and giving fans a singles match with Will.

Jon Moxley failed to win the AEW Continental Classic

Speaking of his AEW run, Jon Moxley had been on a roll throughout the Continental Classic Tournament, eventually entering the finals by coming out on top of the Gold league.

In the final, Mox was slated to take on his former friend, the winner of the Blue League, Eddie Kingston, at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. After a decent back-and-forth encounter, Kingston prevailed and became the newly crowned Continental Champion.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Moxley will deal with the setback and whether he can start 2024 on a high.

What do you make of Ospreay's offer? Let us know in the comments section below.