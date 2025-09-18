  • home icon
Big pitch made for Brie Bella's AEW debut

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:30 GMT
Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer [photo: wwe.com]

A popular AEW star has suddenly responded to a pitch for Brie Bella debuting for the Tony Khan-led company. Should this become a reality, this would not be their first time sharing the ring.

Mercedes Moné has made a name for herself, taking on the best of the best around the world. Her long-time stint with WWE a few years ago is forever etched in the company's history as she was pivotal in the beginning of the women's evolution.

The CEO held a Q&A session on X/Twitter ahead of AEW September to Remember tonight. A fan joined in and asked if she could face Brie Bella. They also wondered if she could ask Bryan Danielson about this. Mercedes responded and mentioned how they faced one another before in WWE.

"I did!" Mercedes wrote.

The two last shared the ring in 2015, and it remains to be seen if they'll get to run this back in the future.

The AEW star was also asked about another former WWE Superstar

During the same Q&A session on social media, Mercedes Moné was asked about another former WWE Superstar that she worked with in the past. This was one of her former stablemates, Tamina. They were both part of Team B.A.D. from 2015 to 2016, during the beginning of the women's revolution on the Stamford-based promotion.

The AEW star was asked how Tamina has been doing as of late. Mercedes responded and revealed that she was doing well. She did not further expound on her answer.

"She’s doing really good!" Moné wrote.

Mercedes Moné has cemented her place as a key figure in women's wrestling. Her current run has been arguably her best, as she is facing stars from over the world, and continuing to show her dominance in the ring. Who else do you think the CEO should face?

Edited by Enzo Curabo
