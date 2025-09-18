Mercedes Mone gives a major update on Tamina after she disappears from WWE

AEW megastar Mercedes Mone left WWE years ago, yet has maintained her relationship with some of her co-workers. Apparently, Tamina Snuka is one of them, as the reigning TBS champion shared a major update about her.

Mercedes Mone was brought up to the main roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch by Stephanie McMahon in 2015, to mark a huge change in women's wrestling in the company. The CEO was aligned with Naomi and Tamina Snuka, with the trio becoming the notorious faction, Team B.A.D.

The former RAW Women's Champion has praised Tamina as a mentor during her early days in WWE, teaching her to be a leader while having respect for the business culture. While Mone has become one of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling, Tamina has been absent from WWE for a long time.

Her last match was a losing effort against Michin in February 2023. Moreover, a report stated that she is not listed on the internal roster or a part of any brands. During a recent #AskTheCEO session on X, a fan asked Mercedes Mone about Tamina Snuka, to which she responded.

"She’s doing really good!"

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @justice_keep She’s doing really good! 👀

WWE veteran gives honest opinion about Mercedes Mone

While Mercedes Mone continues to add accolades and gain more prominence as part of AEW, veteran Jim Cornette revealed that he was not a fan of her work. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also agreed with him and claimed that Mone was not as talented an in-ring performer, also taking shots at her promo work.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him [Jim Cornette]. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure into her efforts in the ring," he said.

Despite the criticism, The CEO continues to gain momentum and rise up the ranks of professional wrestling. So it will be interesting to see what is next for her.

