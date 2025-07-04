Massive update on Tamina Snuka's WWE future - Reports

It has been more than two years since Tamina Snuka appeared on WWE TV, and her status has remained unknown since. Her last in-ring appearance came against Michin on the February 27, 2023, taping of Main Event.
The former Women's Tag Team Champion is still contracted to WWE despite not being seen at any recent event or backstage, and according to a new update by Fightful on Select Answers, she is no longer listed on the internal roster or assigned to any of WWE's brands.
Snuka hasn't been on the road for more than a year, and it was noted several months back that no idea had been pitched for her return, despite the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event being the perfect place for her to return.
Tamina Snuka isn't expected to return to WWE anytime soon, and this new update only serves to confirm that she may be done with pro wrestling for good.
Tamina Snuka has been active on social media in recent years
Tamina has been active on social media over the past few months, but she hasn't shared anything related to wrestling for a long time. Fans have pushed for her to make her return and be part of a potential team with Naomi and Nia Jax to create a female Bloodline, but that no longer appears to be something WWE wants to do.
There have been stars in the past who have quietly retired, and it seems that Snuka may be working in the same capacity as Titus O'Neil, who currently serves as the company's Global Ambassador. This may be the reason why she has remained part of WWE despite not appearing on screen.
It will be interesting to see if WWE convinces Tamina Snuka to come back for the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution next weekend. The real-life Bloodline member deserves to have a final match if she has indeed decided it's time to bow out. The all-women's PLE would be the perfect place for her final outing inside the squared circle.
