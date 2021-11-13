“A house isn’t a house until people live in it" - Plans confirmed for Malakai Black's new faction in AEW?

Ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view later tonight, AEW star Malakai Black sat down for an interview with the Fulton County Post. There have been rumors in recent weeks about Black starting his own House of Black faction in AEW soon and he was asked about it during the interview.

Malakai Black confirmed that there are plans for the faction but while it is something he wants, he doesn't know when fans can expect it to show up. He teased that we could see the House of Black in "due time":

“Are there plans for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know, that’s not a decision I can completely make. Is it something I want? Absolutely. I think that the idea of House of Black is obviously when you say, ‘a House,’ that means multiple people. A house isn’t a house until people live in it."

"There is definitely an idea that I have, more so than I have revealed to even Tony, with the House of Black. But like I said, in due time. Everything comes in steps and we don’t want to rush anything, at least I don’t want to rush anything. Everything goes slowly, everything takes its time, everything is methodical. When the time is right, hopefully, you will see some faces appear," said Malakai Black. H/T: WrestlingINC

Could we see Brody King as part of the House of Black in AEW?

One person who could be the first member of the House of Black faction in AEW is Black's tag-team partner Brody King. The duo are current tag team champions in PWG.

Malakai Black responded to a tweet by King earlier this month, teasing the House of Black stable. The former NXT star also discussed the possibility of forming the House of Black during a recent interview stating that Buddy Matthews was one possible name who could join the faction.

