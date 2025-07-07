Big reason why Roman Reigns must never leave WWE for AEW, according to veteran

A wrestling veteran recently opened up about the major reason why Roman Reigns should not jump ship from WWE to AEW. The veteran also reflected on a previous big signing by the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Roman Reigns is considered one of the greatest of all time. He is also among the biggest draws in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole right now. Meanwhile, the possibility of the OTC probably joining AEW has been explored by wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that Roman singing with AEW wouldn't make any big difference in the long term:

"I don't see how with the structure, with everything we know about AEW that they can sign any...of course they're not gonna sign Roman Reigns, can't possibly. But I don't see who they could bring in that at this point would make anything but a short-term curiosity difference, because then they'll end up immaterial like everybody else they bring in. So yeah, Roman Reigns as you know somebody else, whatever name, Roman Snow, I don't know."

Cornette further spoke about why CM Punk worked better in AEW than Roman Reigns would:

"Initially, people would go, 'Oh sh*t what the f**k is going on here.' But then he'd get lost in the shuffle and there'd be nothing interesting for him to do.[...] Plus, Roman Reigns is a great promo but Roman Reigns can't talk to people like Punk can. That was the reason why Punk was perfect for the AEW audience because he could communicate to the smart fans while still not coming out making it all wrestling bulls**t. He was able to do it in the story." [3:10-4:43]

Veteran on why AEW signing WWE icon would be a mistake

Jim Cornette also claimed that Roman Reigns wouldn't have anyone credible to go against in AEW if he jumped ship from WWE, in the same episode:

"If Roman Reigns, regardless of what you called him, showed up tomorrow in AEW, who could he work with to draw money? He'd be in the same position as the Hurt Syndicate. There's no tag teams. (...) The point I'm making is you have almost nobody there that would be credible against a guy the level of Roman Reigns and Moxley's their world champion. Can you see that match?" Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see if Roman ever shows up in AEW in case he leaves WWE.

