Roman Reigns signing with AEW would be a massive mistake, claims WWE veteran; CM Punk angle explained

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling right now. Many fans believe he is the reason behind WWE's immense success over the past few years. WWE veteran and analyst Jim Cornette talked about how signing Reigns would be a major mistake for Tony Khan's company.

On the latest Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, a fan asked Cornette if Reigns would be as big of a draw for AEW as CM Punk was. Replying to the fan, Cornette said:

"Yes. I mean, if Roman Reigns showed up on AEW, I think a lot of people would be paying attention to that, see what was going to go on. Would he move the needle like CM Punk did at this point? I'm not saying he's a necessarily a smaller star. I'm saying is the needle capable of being moved as big as that now? Because when Punk got them over a million viewers, they were already at 800,000." [0:32-0:59]

He also explained how there are nearly no stars for Reigns to feud with in AEW unlike his many organic storylines in WWE.

"If Roman Reigns, regardless of what you called him, showed up tomorrow in AEW, who could he work with to draw money? He'd be in the same position as the Hurt Syndicate. There's no tag teams. (...) The point I'm making is you have almost nobody there that would be credible against a guy the level of Roman Reigns and Moxley's their world champion. Can you see that match?" [2:16-2:50]

The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest stars WWE have ever created. It's nearly impossible that he will ever wrestle for another wrestling promotion.

Check out the full interview here:

Jim Cornette explains why Roman Reigns will never sign with AEW

During the same podcast, Cornette spoke about how AEW can sign whoever they want but they cannot sign the OTC. He elaborated how a lot of their signings have turned out to be immaterial over the past years.

Cornette explained that a lot of AEW signings have just been short-term curiosity differences and nothing more.

"Everything that we know about AEW that they can sign any, of course they're not going to sign Roman Reigns. Can't possibly. But I don't see who they could bring in that at this point would make anything but a short-term curiosity difference because then they'll end up immaterial like everybody else they bring in." [3:15-3:35]

Even if they can't sign Reigns, AEW has been consistently doing well. It'll be interesting to see what's next for them, with All In only a few days away.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

