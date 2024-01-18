Big rumor killer on Keith Lee's health

At the AEW World's End PPV event, Keith Lee was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland—however, an undisclosed injury led to Lee's withdrawal from the match.

Before the contest, the 39-year-old wrestler had mentioned he had been working through an injury since 2022. But since being pulled from AEW World's End, there has been no update from the wrestler or the promotion.

However, as per a recent report, Lee shared an update on his private social media account regarding his injury. As per the report, the former WWE Superstar wrote:

"Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly, one way to start 2024."

The report stated that Lee did not provide any update regarding the injury he had been suffering from. Lee's last match in AEW took place on December 23rd, 2023. His fans will hope he recovers quickly and returns to the ring.

Wrestling veteran commented on Keith Lee's move to AEW

After making quite a name for himself in WWE, Keith Lee joined AEW in 2022. While some believed moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion wouldn't do him good, others believed he would be great in AEW. One such man who believed Lee would do wonders is wrestling veteran Bill Apter.

While Lee was initially presented as a formidable force in the promotion, he later lost momentum. Recently, Apter spoke about the same during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. While Apter had plenty of expectations from Lee, it seems the wrestler didn't live up to them. The wrestling veteran said:

"You mentioned Keith Lee. I would give him the 2023 award of 'Where the heck is Keith Lee going.' Man, I thought when he was going into AEW, I said, 'This is great. This guy is gonna be a major force in AEW.' It's like, where is he?" [32:33 onwards]

While Lee did lose some momentum in recent times, given the experience he has, fans can expect him to deliver some great performances once he is back. It will be worth observing how long Lee takes to return to AEW.

