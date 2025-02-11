Big setback for The Young Bucks amid AEW absence

The Young Bucks have been away from AEW for a while now. Amidst their absence from the company, they suffered a major setback in a high-stakes match that took place recently.

The duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fled the Jacksonville-based promotion after Jon Moxley began his takeover with The Death Riders. They won the IWGP Tag Team Title at the Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

However, the reign did not last long for the AEW Executive Vice Presidents. Matthew and Nicholas defended their titles in a highly captivating showdown against Los Ingobernables de Japon's Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi.

This took place at the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on Tuesday, February 11. It was a highly thrilling display of tag team wrestling. Towards the final moments of the bout, The Bucks delivered a Tony Khan Driver to Hiromu Takahashi. But Tetsuya Naito made the save and hit Destinos on both of them and then another one on Nicholas Jackson to pin him and win the tag team title for his team. This marked the end of The Young Bucks' title reign at only 37 days.

The Young Bucks express their desire to battle NJPW legend in AEW

The Young Bucks are slowly winding up their illustrious careers and want to battle every possible historic wrestler they can.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, Matthew and Nicholas revealed their desire to compete against NJPW Legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, even if he teams up with fellow AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

"We’re up for anything and everything,” said Matt. “It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite."

Whether that match will happen remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see if the tag title loss will lead to The Bucks making their return to AEW soon.

