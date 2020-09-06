Big Swole defeats Britt Baker in Tooth & Nail match at AEW All Out

AEW All Out kicked off with a bang tonight as Big Swole battled Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D in the first-ever Tooth and Nail match. Falls counted anywhere in this match and the rules stipulated that anything goes.

The match at AEW All Out emanated from Dr. Britt Baker's dentistry practice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was presented in a cinematic fashion to open the pay-per-view. Both female AEW wrestlers brawled all over Dr. Baker's dentistry office. However, it was Big Swole who left AEW All Out victorious.

Big Swole achieved the victory by knockout when Swole used Britt Baker's very own nitrous oxide against her to cause the doctor and Roll Model to pass out. Britt Baker's assistant Reba had introduced the nitrous oxide into the affair, but was unable to prevent Baker from tasting defeat at AEW All Out.

AEW All Out Tooth and Nail Match

Big Swole arrived at Britt Baker's dentistry office in Pittsburgh in style, being driven to the front door in a Rolls Royce. Big Swole then "checked in" by attacking Reba who was situated behind the reception desk at the facility.

Britt Baker would then sneak up and attack Big Swole, smashing a diploma over the skull of her opponent. The two rivals would then brawl outside of the dentist office with Britt Baker and Reba attempting to throw Big Swole into the garbage, the same way that Big Swole had thrown Britt Baker into the trash on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, Big Swole was able to fight her way out of the predicament and throw Reba into the garbage instead.

As Big Swole and Britt Baker then brawled back into the dentist office, Britt Baker pinned down Big Swole and attempted to use a dentistry drill onto her opponent. However, Big Swole would manage to fight her way free, which led to Britt Baker drilling into the dentist's chair.

Reba then attempted to pass Britt Baker novocaine to use on Big Swole. However, Big Swole countered and The Doctor was injected with novocaine into the thigh, causing Baker's leg to go to sleep.

Big Swole then struck Reba with another diploma and used the nitrous oxide on Britt Baker for the victory.

