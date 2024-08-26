"BIG TIME BECKS IS ALL ELITE" - Fans erupt after absent star surprisingly shows up at AEW All In with a new look

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter returned to AEW at All In on Sunday after being absent for almost a year. She was sporting a new look, much to the astonishment of fans.

She made a surprise return at Wembley and confronted Saraya who was whining about not being a part of this year's All In. She almost took out the former WWE star, but Hayley Cameron came in the way, so The Anti-Diva escaped unharmed.

The former RevPro British Women's Champion was sporting a new look with orange hair, similar to that of Becky Lynch. The Man is reportedly no longer under WWE contract and fans were hoping to see her arrive in Tony Khan-led company anytime soon.

Therefore, when the fans got the first glimpse of the absent star coming out from the backstage area, they thought for a second that Becky Lynch had shown up. But as the camera zoomed in on her face, they realized it was Jamie instead.

Here are some reactions to fans mistaking the 29-year-old star for Becky Lynch because of her new orange hair.

A fan said, "Big time Becks, but better."

"She’s better than becks," wrote another fan.

The fans had different reactions, ranging from amazement to annoyance.

A person tweeted, "I swear I thought that was her. "

This user wrote, "Don’t worry. Haha was just a small tease with Jamie new hair color."

Saraya lashes out at Jamie Hayter at the AEW All In presser

When Jamie Hayter returned and confronted Saraya, she ruined the latter's All In moment in her home country. This made the former WWE star furious, and she took out her frustration on the post-AEW All In media scrum hosted by RJ City, Renne Paquette, and Daddy Magic.

She crashed the presser and cursed Jamie for spoiling her day.

"This is a message to Jamie. You ever do that again, I'm gonna beat your f*cking a***! You hear me? I'm the f*cking star of the show. I'm Saraya b*tch and this is my f*cking house!"

Jamie Hayter immediately went on hiatus after losing the AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm at 2023 Double or Nothing. She was out of action due to an undisclosed injury.

