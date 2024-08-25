BREAKING: Jamie Hayter returns at AEW All In, confronts former WWE star

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter made her shocking return at All In 2024. Hayter seemingly kickstarted a feud against former WWE Superstar, Saraya (fka Paige) upon her return.

The 29-year-old was out of action since last year's Double or Nothing PPV where she lost her AEW Women's World Championship. Hayter's absence was due to an undisclosed injury. However, some rumors started circulating recently about a possible massive comeback at All In at Wembley Stadium.

At the All In Zero Hour, London's own Saraya came out to the ring along Harley Cameron and the Knight Family. The former Divas Champion demanded respect from the audience and reminded them how she became the Women's World Champion the previous year in the same stadium. Her promo was quickly interrupted by a returning Jamie Hayter who received a huge ovation from the London crowd.

Hayter made her way to the squared circle and quickly took out the Knight Family, including Saraya's mother. She later tried to get her hands on the 32-year-old, but Harley Cameron got in the way and received a beatdown from the former Women's World Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Jamie Hayter feuds with Saraya in the upcoming months or sets her sights on regaining the AEW Women's World Championship after All In.

