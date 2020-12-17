Big title match, Wedding segment announcement, and more confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 

Next week's AEW Dynamite will officially kick off the holiday season of AEW programming as the episode is labeled as the Holiday Bash. All Elite Wrestling has a stacked lineup for next week's Dynamite. It should be noted that the December 23rd AEW Dynamite will start right after the NBA game on TNT at 10 PM ET.

Next week's card's biggest match is the AEW World Tag Team Championship showdown between The Young Bucks and The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster made their AEW Dynamite debut this week and picked up a big win over SCU. The young AEW Stars then called out The Young Bucks, who were seated in the front row. The AEW Tag Team Champions accepted the challenge.

The tag team titles match isn't the only tag team contest that will feature next week as Top Flight will take on Chris Jericho & MJF of the Inner Circle.

Jurassic Express will have a six-man tag team match against Colt Cabana, 5 and 10 of the Dark Order. Hikaru Shida, who recently had a match on AEW Dark, will be in action on Dynamite.

Dustin Rhodes is also scheduled to take on Evil Uno in a singles match on Dynamite's Holiday Bash episode. The veteran cut a backstage promo this week in which he hyped up his upcoming match.

Miro confirmed that the Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding date would be revealed on the next Dynamite.

PAC, who confirmed a big AEW World Title match for Kenny Omega in the closing moments of this week's episode, will take on The Butcher next week in singles competition.

Given below is the lineup for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash:

The Young Bucks (C) vs. The Acclaimed (AEW World Tag Team Championship) PAC vs. The Butcher Jurassic Express vs. 5, 10, and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho & MJF (w/ Wardlow) of The Inner Circle Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno of The Dark Order Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford's wedding date to be announced AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida to compete

