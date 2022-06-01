Big update on MJF's status ahead of AEW Dynamite

Amidst the uncertainty over his standing with Tony Khan, recent reports have now emerged detailing the whereabouts of MJF.

Hours before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired, rumors started floating around about MJF apparently booking an early flight out of Las Vegas after no-showing the meet and greet with fans. However, The Salt of the Earth did make it to his scheduled match against Wardlow, which he lost.

Following the recent events, new reports from PWinsider have come out indicating Friedman's whereabouts ahead of AEW Dynamite this week. According to the latest update, Maxwell was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport. The report confirms that the former Pinnacle leader is on the West Coast ahead of AEW's debut in Los Angeles this Wednesday at the Kia Forum.

It remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. As of now, his status within the company is still subject to speculation.

Wardlow's feud with MJF has come to a fitting end in AEW

Double or Nothing saw one of the biggest payoffs in a myriad of AEW storylines, as Wardlow finally gained his freedom and became All Elite.

Mr. Mayhem's rivalry with the Pinnacle leader started last year when he betrayed the latter during his Dog Collar Match against CM Punk. This snowballed into a drawn-out feud between the two, during which Maxwell initially refused to release Wardlow from his contract.

After making The War Dog jump through several figurative hoops, The Salt of the Earth was forced to face his rival at Double or Nothing. The result was, as expected, total destruction by Mr. Mayhem. The end of the match saw MJF being stretchered out of the arena after being hit with ten powerbombs.

It seems that Wardlow's days of being the Pinnacle leader's henchman are over. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for Mr. Mayhem as he looks to be in destructive form.

