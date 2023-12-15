Big update on top AEW star's chances of signing with WWE - Reports

An AEW star has been rumored to sign with the Stamford-based promotion in 2024. However, recent reports may have put those rumors to an end.

The star in question is none other than the current AEW World Champion MJF. The Salt of the Earth's contract with All Elite Wrestling was reportedly set to expire in January 2024, but Max may have signed an extension or possibly a new contract. He is the current World Champion of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to a recent report by SEScoops, there have been no talks of MJF in the WWE. Many in the company believe that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has already inked a new deal with AEW CEO Tony Khan, which is yet to be announced by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW World Champion MJF opens up about trying to sign with WWE in 2015

AEW World Champion MJF is the biggest star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, The Salt of the Earth once tried to sign with WWE in 2015.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman applied for WWE's then-developmental show, Tough Enough. The application consisted of a promo that had the flavor of his current character in professional wrestling, but he was still not selected.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last year, MJF spoke about his application:

"I was 19 years old at the time. I remember cutting this promo, sending it in, and I thought to myself: ‘Nobody’s cutting a better promo than me.’ And I was a hundred percent right! I ended up having the most views at the time of any of the athletes, and I still didn’t get in," Friedman said.

MJF further shared his opinion on his rejection from the Stamford-based promotion:

"I just have a feeling that it might have rubbed ‘certain people’ the wrong way with some of the verbiage I used in the promo… But I had the most views, I got through one casting call and then that was it. I didn’t hear from them again, but if I’m being honest – like I said, everything happens for a reason," Friedman claimed. (25:25 onwards)

