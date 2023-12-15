MJF's meeting with John Cena displayed a significant change about the AEW Champion that fans have missed, says legend (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran believes that current AEW World Champion MJF has truly changed as a human being, with his recent appearance alongside John Cena being a prime example.

Max recently attended the premiere of the movie 'The Iron Claw,' a film that not only features the AEW World Champion in a small role, but is something that Friedman has an Executive Producer credit on.

He's come a long way from the man AEW fans were introduced to in 2019, and during the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine," Bill Apter told Teddy Long and Mac Davis that he thought Max's appearance with John Cena at 'The Iron Claw' premiere was the most professional he's ever looked.

“MJF had on a sport jacket, a dress shirt, and he looked like a real athlete, he looked like a real professional. Not the same cursing guy that goes out [in AEW], he’s just—he’s at the stage right now where he’s become more of a polished human being.” [2:46 - 3:16]

Max also got the chance to interact with other WWE Superstars like Liv Morgan and Baron Corbin at the premiere, with current AEW star CJ Perry calling Max and Liv a cute couple.

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Time Machine right here:

MJF will be in action at AEW World's End

AEW's final pay-per-view of the year is beginning to take shape as we are just over two weeks away from World's End, which takes place on December 30th.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will once again have a big role to play at the event in his home state of New York as he will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe, who has been looking out for Max as of late.

The reason Joe is looking out for MJF is because he wants the champion at his best at the pay-per-view, and with "The Devil" and his goons still looking to take out the AEW World Champion, Joe will have to keep his eyes peeled.

