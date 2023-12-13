CJ Perry (fka Lana) reacts to Liv Morgan's adorable clip with top AEW star

Former WWE star CJ Perry (FKA Lana) has shared a clip of a recent interaction between Liv Morgan and top AEW star MJF.

This incident occurred at the A24's premiere of The Iron Claw. This movie is based on the real-life trajectory of the celebrated Von Erich family. The premiere had big wrestling names such as John Cena, Baron Corbin, MJF, CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, and many more.

Many photos and clips of stars are going viral. CJ Perry reacted to one such interaction between MJF and Liv Morgan at the premiere amid dating rumors.

The AEW star shared the duo's interaction on her Instagram story and labeled them "adorable."

"Doesn't @MJF @yaonlylivvonce look adorable?!!!! @ironclawmovie @a24," shared CJ Perry.

CJ Perry's Instagram story

You can take a look at the exchange below:

Liv Morgan remembers the time she felt nervous before a WWE segment with AEW star CJ Perry

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talked about a segment on RAW in 2019 that featured an on-screen wedding between her and CJ Perry.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump in 2020, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she was nervous before the segment.

"Yeah, I was just like, 'I have to bring it,' you know? It was the craziest high that I've ever felt. My adrenaline was through the rough to where I felt nothing. Like, I was pacing, pacing, pacing, and I was driving myself crazy. Right before I was about to go out, my body was just overwhelmed with ease. I never thought that I would object to a wedding," said Liv Morgan.

Fans are currently wondering if Liv Morgan and MJF are dating in real life. However, at this point, everything is pure speculation.

Do you think Liv Morgan will join AEW in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

