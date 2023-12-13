Watch: Top AEW star addresses dating rumors with WWE's Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was spotted in attendance at last night's premiere of A24's new film, The Iron Claw, which stars Zac Efron and details the rise and fall of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family.

Several wrestling stars mingled at the event, but a clip of Morgan and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman caught the attention of fans.

This wasn't the first time Liv Morgan and MJF have been spotted together. The two were snapped in a photo posted by the former SmackDown Women's Champion back in September 2022. While it isn't unusual for talent to hang out together, even across the promotional divide, Morgan's photo sparked rumors that the two were dating.

Liv is currently presumed to be in a relationship with fellow WWE star Bo Dallas, while MJF is dating sports media personality Alicia Atout. However, it seems that the AEW World Champion couldn't resist stirring the pot with a cheeky reference to the rumors about himself and Morgan.

In a clip posted by AEW's CJ Perry, Liv Morgan claimed that she attended the premiere of The Iron Claw merely to support Friedman. Despite having both an acting role and producer credit in the film, MJF declared that he was only there to start more dating rumors.

MJF and Liv Morgan weren't the only major wrestling stars at the premiere

The Iron Claw could be a landmark film, following in the footsteps of the acclaimed 2008 drama The Wrestler in portraying the sometimes gritty reality of the professional wrestling industry.

Several of wrestling's top stars attended the premiere in order to be a part of the moment. Aside from MJF, Liv Morgan, and CJ Perry, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin was spotted.

But the biggest name on the red carpet – aside from Zac Efron himself – was WWE legend John Cena. The 16-time World Champion was seen mingling and taking photos with several of the film's stars. He also took the time to pose with MJF, and the two were seen conversing afterward.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22 and features MJF in a minor role as Lance Von Erich.

Are you excited to see The Iron Claw? Do you think we might see more wrestling films being made in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

