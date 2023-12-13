John Cena & 4 other wrestlers who attended The Iron Claw's premiere

At the recent premiere of A24's new film The Iron Claw, John Cena and four other wrestlers were spotted in attendance. For those unfamiliar, The Iron Claw delves into the true story of the famed Von Erich family of professional wrestlers and explores the infamous clan's 'curse.'

The movie is a collaboration between A24 and individuals such as Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, and writer/director Sean Durkin.

Several wrestling stars were invited to the premiere. Let's take a look at five wrestlers who attended the premiere of The Iron Claw.

#3. John Cena attended the premiere

Expand Tweet

In a pleasant surprise, The Leader of the Cenation, John Cena himself, showed up for the film's premiere. Upon his arrival at the event, Cena shared moments with Zac Efron and other stars and wrestlers in attendance.

Additionally, Cena expressed his reaction after watching the film, offering praise for Zac Efron's performance as Kevin Von Erich. Cena stated:

"Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24 ’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!"

The 16-time World Champion also encouraged everyone to visit theaters on December 22, 2023, as the movie is scheduled for its theatrical release.

#2. MJF also attended the premiere and created a storm on the internet

Expand Tweet

Not only did John Cena attend the movie premiere, but MJF also made a notable appearance. The unexpected image of the AEW World Champion and John Cena together from seemingly out of nowhere has stirred up a storm on the internet. Witnessing MJF and John Cena in the same picture in 2023 was something nobody anticipated.

A video also circulated on the internet, where both John and the 27-year-old star were involved in some sort of discussion after taking a picture together.

However, many fans also trolled the picture of MJF and the Cenation Leader due to Cena's catchphrase, "You can't see me," questioning why the AEW star was standing alone on the red carpet.

#1. CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, and Baron Corbin also spotted

Expand Tweet

In addition to the appearance of the multi-time World Champion and MJF, current AEW star CJ Perry (known as Lana in WWE) also graced the red carpet alongside Liv Morgan and Baron Corbin at the movie premiere.

Not only this, but Perry also shared her reactions in various posts on her social media platforms after watching the epic film.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.