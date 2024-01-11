"Big W, she’s awesome" - Fans react to latest report on Tony Khan secretly signing another former WWE talent to AEW

Tony Khan appears to have pulled off another massive coup for AEW in the form of a free-agent signing. The All Elite President is known to give chances to former WWE talents, and he has done something similar once again.

Fightful Select reported that Queen Aminata, who was the opponent of Mariah May in her debut match last week, has signed a contract with AEW. However, they mentioned that they were not sure if it was a full-time contract or a part-time one.

Regardless, fans took to Twitter to praise the former WWE star and expressed how happy they were that Aminata is now with All Elite Wrestling.

Fans said that it was about time that someone of her talent was given a chance.

Aminata wrestled on AEW Dark in 2022. She was injured for the most part of last year and only returned in December as she was able to work in All Elite and also in Ring of Honor.

Thunder Rosa praises Mariah May’s AEW debut

Queen Aminata put on a good showing last week against Mariah May, but it was the latter who stole the show. She was so good that former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa waxed lyrical about her.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Rosa mentioned how impressed she was with Toni Storm’s protege.

She said:

“This last segment on Dynamite, Mariah May was excellent. That’s the debut match. She did what she needed to do. The segment did what it needed to do. And then at the end of the segment, when she cut the promo, she was really funny. Now, she showed that she is a heel, right? They’ve taken her time to develop her, and they’ve taken the time to tell a story for her, which is so important, especially when you’re introducing new characters to the division. She has done a tremendous job on doing that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mariah May as she gears up for her time in the big leagues.

Do you agree with Thunder Rosa’s comments about Mariah May? Tell us in the comments below.

