AEW quietly signs another free agent- Reports

Tony Khan seems to have picked up yet another great wrestler for AEW from the independent scene. This wrestler had put on a great showing against Mariah May in the latter's debut match last week.

According to reports, former WWE star Queen Aminata has signed up for AEW and is now a part of their women’s roster. Fightful Select reported that several people from the roster were informed about the new signing. However, they were not sure if it was a full time deal or a part time one.

Not many people know this but Queen Aminata has been active within AEW for quite some time as she used to wrestle on Dark and also teamed up with none other than Skye Blue on occasion. She was out injured for most of 2023 but she has since made a great comeback.

Ever since her return in December, she has been active in All Elite Wrestling and also in Ring of Honor. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her after an impressive showing against Mariah May last week.

Mariah May’s AEW debut praised by Thunder Rosa

Mariah May has received a glowing endorsement from a fellow wrestler for her debut win against Queen Aminata last week. That is none other than Thunder Rosa.

The former Women’s World Champion was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show when she sang May’s praises and said:

“This last segment on Dynamite, Mariah May was excellent. That’s the debut match. She did what she needed to do. The segment did what it needed to do. And then at the end of the segment, when she cut the promo, she was really funny. Now, she showed that she is a heel, right? They’ve taken her time to develop her, and they’ve taken the time to tell a story for her, which is so important, especially when you’re introducing new characters to the division. She has done a tremendous job on doing that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

With an endorsement from a star like Rosa, things are certainky looking good for Mariah May in AEW.

