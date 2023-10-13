[Photo] AEW star Skye Blue unveils menacing look

AEW's rising star, Skye Blue, sent shockwaves through the fans as she unveiled a menacing new look on ROH.

Blue made her mark in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. When she made her debut on AEW Dark: Elevation against Britt Baker, she showcased her skills even though she lost the match.

Since then, she has graced the rings of Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark while also wrestling for Ring of Honor.

The latest episode of ROH saw an intense bout between Willow Nightingale and Leyla Hirsch. However, following the match, tensions escalated as the latter launched a surprise attack on Nightingale.

Enter Skye Blue, making a save and delivering a powerful superkick that sent Leyla flying out of the ring. What truly caught the attention of fans was Blue's new menacing look. She now has dark, edgy makeup and a more aggressive demeanor.

Check out her new look below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for Skye Blue, but her new look is a sign Tony Khan is planning big things for her.

Former AEW Women's Champion praised Skye Blue's backstage attitude

The AEW star received huge props from former WWE Superstar Saraya, fka Paige, for her contributions to the backstage environment.

In an interview, Saraya praised AEW star Skye Blue's attitude, calling her an angel.

"If I were starting out like that I would be sh*tting bricks. I remember talking to Skye. I think she was having a singles match against Ruby [Soho]. I said to her focus on selling facials. Rather than focusing on the moves, I told her it's about the story you're telling. She is just so sweet. She is an angel backstage. Everyone loves her. She is back there gluing gems on everyone's wrestling gear. She helps make wrestling gear. She is just helpful to everybody. So it felt nice to give back to her a little bit. She is killing it," Saraya said.

At just 24, Blue has revealed her ambitious plan to continue wrestling until she reaches the age of 80.

