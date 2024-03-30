Big win for Rhodes Family member before WrestleMania XL

A Rhodes family member picked up a huge win ahead of WrestleMania XL. The star being discussed is Dustin Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is looking to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Night Two. However, before facing the ultimate challenge, he and Seth Rollins have to go through The Bloodline's Rock and Reigns, on Night One.

Ahead of, what could be, the biggest match of Cody Rhodes' career, his brother Dustin Rhodes picked up a massive victory over The Butcher.

Dustin and Butcher squared off in a brutal contest on the opening bout of the latest edition of AEW Rampage. Both the veterans gave it their all in tonight's match. However, The Natural picked up the victory over his opponent. Fans were surprised to see the 54-year-old star's agility in the ring.

In the night's main event, Roderick Strong defeated Matt Menard in the AEW International Title eliminator match.

Fans have wondered for weeks if The Natural will appear at WrestleMania XL to help his brother finish the story at the Showcase of The Immortals. He has also been actively commenting on the storyline via X/Twitter. However, the star is still under AEW contract and it is unlikely that he will show up at The Show of Shows.

