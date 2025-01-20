"Biggest AEW loss after Cody," "Look at how WWE snatch her up" - Fans erupt after reports of major star potentially never returning

Cody Rhodes was one of the biggest acquisitions by WWE in 2022. However, it could be time for the global juggernaut to make another top addition following reports of a star potentially not returning to Tony Khan's company.

Britt Baker's reputation has reportedly taken a hit in the AEW locker room. She is reportedly being cited as a difficult worker and unpopular among her peers, and Tony Khan is seemingly fed up with her attitude and conduct.

This could be the potential reason for Britt Baker being off television for months. Moreover, with reports regarding Baker potentially never coming back surfacing, the fans were quick to respond to the situation on social media.

A fan called it the biggest loss since Cody Rhodes while others believed that she could thrive as a much bigger star once WWE possibly acquires her in the future.

"Would be biggest aew loss after cody," a fan tweeted.

"Look at how WWE snatch her up after her deal ends and becomes another star for them. Tony Khan continuously taking Ls at this point," another user commented.

"In the sense that WWE would push her to the moon just to spite AEW," a user tweeted.

On the other hand, some fans had some negative remarks. One fan believed that the "nobody cares" comment in the report sealed the end of her AEW run, while another one stated she would not be able to succeed if she joined WWE.

Britt Baker has been off AEW television for months

Britt Baker was the first woman to sign with the company in 2019 and rose to prominence as one of the cornerstones of the Jacksonville-based promotion. She has had a remarkable run and is one of the most accomplished names in the company.

However, in light of recent reports about her, Britt Baker has been off AEW television for months. She last wrestled against Penelope Ford on an edition of Dynamite in November.

With Baker's absence not expected to end soon, her resume does make her a top prospect for WWE to have interest. So it will be interesting to see if The DMD exits Tony Khan's company and joins its rivals in the future.

