"Biggest downfall for our main roster time" - 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion on getting injured after RAW debut 

A former Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to talk about his time in WWE before jumping ship to AEW.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's time in WWE was seemingly not up to their expectations, as they have both spoken about their dissatisfaction with their booking. In the end, this led to them leaving the Promotion in 2020.

Cash Wheeler recently took to Twitter to retweet a series of videos of FTR's match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Kenta, just over a week after their RAW debut. According to Wheeler, the injury he suffered during that match effectively halted their momentum as a tag team.

"This video where I take the GTS is the moment I broke my jaw. 10 days after our Raw debut. Had it wired shut for six weeks and missed about two months. I think that was biggest downfall for our main roster time."

AEW star Dax Harwood also commented on working with Randy Orton in WWE

While FTR's run in the Stamford-based Promotion seemingly left much to be desired, Dax Harwood has talked positively about the duo working with Randy Orton.

In a previous episode of "FTR with Dax" podcast, Dax talked about how Orton had collaborated with him during their run as the FTRKO. He also mentioned that the Apex Predator had predicted a successful future for FTR.

“I’m sure I met him a few times in WWE and said hello or whatever, but this is first time us actually conversing with him and talking to him and picking his brain and him picking our brain actually. Around this time was it, but there was never any plans for FTRKO, there were never any plans for it to be something, to be this. But I remember after it happened, Randy said ‘there’s something here,’ and then we did some house shows and he said ‘I can feel it like this is the most excited I’ve been in my career in a very long time and I want to keep it going.’” [36:39 - 37:27]

As of now, FTR is on a hiatus from pro-wrestling, leaving it unclear what the future holds for the duo.

