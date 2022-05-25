"Was gonna be a real grabber" - Wrestling veteran is optimistic about Malakai Black-led House of Black's prospects in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the AEW faction House of Black.

The group, led by Malakai Black, with Brody King and Buddy Matthews, are in a heated rivalry with Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix). The feud started at the Revolution Buy-In event when Black, King, and Matthews defeated PAC, Penta, and Erick Redbeard, as Fenix was sidelined with injury.

Then, on the April 27 episode of Dynamite, Fenix returned as he and his teammates attacked Black's group. After House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order (Evil Uno and Preston "10" Vance) last Friday on Rampage, Death Triangle sent a chilling message to their Double or Nothing 2022 opponents.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter thought that House of Black would've been a draw, but they worked under the radar. The wrestling journalist then chimed in on their upcoming Double or Nothing match, saying AEW should give them the win.

"They have not move, you know, I... I really thought that.. that House of Black was gonna be a real grabber and it's always like.... hmm they working underneath again, they were... but I think they're gonna push House of Black to win on this one too, from Blackpool to House of Black," Apter said. [32:28 - 32:45]

Since their formation, the House of Black haven't been defeated in tag team action. It will be interesting to see if they will be pushed to new heights should they win on May 29.

AEW star Malakai Black shares what he wants to achieve with House of Black

During an interview with Soundsphere, the House of Black leader revealed that he wants his group to become champions in the promotion, and win even the reported Trios Title.

"Every single day, we [House of Black] grow stronger and every single day, we accomplish more and more, and whether it takes us three weeks or three years or 30 years, eventually we'll get what we are owed, which is the AEW, hopefully trios titles, which is the AEW Tag titles, which is the most prestigious title in the world which is the World title being around either my waist, Brody’s waist, or Buddy’s waist," Malakai Black said.

House of Black are a force to be reckoned with in All Elite Wrestling as they look to dispatch Death Triangle once and for all. With Double or Nothing days away, fans will have to wait and see how both groups approach the match.

