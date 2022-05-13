"We will get what we are owed" – Malakai Black discloses goals for himself and his faction in AEW

Malakai Black shared the goals he has in mind for The House of Black in AEW. Black said he wants the faction to win championships.

The former NXT Champion made his AEW debut in July 2021, attacking Cody Rhodes. Since then, he's introduced Brody King and Buddy Matthews to the promotion and formed the eerie faction known as the House of Black.

Speaking to Soundsphere, the former WWE Superstar highlighted what he wants for his group of stars. He said he wants them to win the Trios Championship, the Tag Team Championship as well as the World Championship:

"Every single day, we [House of Black] grow stronger and every single day, we accomplish more and more, and whether it takes us three weeks or three years or 30 years, eventually we'll get what we are owed, which is the AEW, hopefully trios titles, which is the AEW Tag titles, which is the most prestigious title in the world which is the World title being around either my waist, Brody’s waist, or Buddy’s waist." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The House of Black is on a great run in AEW right now. They recently absolutely dismantled The Varsity Blonds.

You can check out the results for Dynamite here.

Malakai Black says Tony Khan has done right by him in AEW

Speaking on the same edition of Soundsphere, Malakai Black spoke about the creative process in AEW and how Tony Khan has done right by him:

"If I look at our [House of Black] TV numbers, if I look at our merchandise numbers, you know, we’re doing really well...I have this vision and I have to convey this vision to the man in charge and he doesn’t always agree so we have to find a level of what we agree on but, I will always say, he’s always done right by me and he’s always found ways to work with me." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The House of Black is currently locked in a feud with Death Triangle. It'll be interesting to see if Pac and Penta overcome Malakai's trio with the help of a returning Rey Fenix.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh