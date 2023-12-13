Bill Apter believes legendary 20-time WWE champion is the most "hated" wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter has named his pick for the most hated wrestler of 2023, and this is a legendary former WWE Superstar.

The name in question is Christian Cage, who is currently in AEW. Before his stint in Tony Khan's company, he was a major performer in the Stamford-based promotion. His tag team run with Edge was particularly famous for their chemistry and entertaining promos.

In AEW, however, the 20-time WWE champion has taken on the role of a heel perfectly. His promos usually involve insulting his opponent's family. This, according to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, deserves him being called the most hated wrestler of the year, as suggested by Dr. Chris Featherstone.

"Yes, perfect. Oh, I didn't think of him [Cage] but you are absolutely correct." [29:47 onwards]

Christian is the reigning TNT Champion in AEW, a title he won by defeating Darby Allin and Luchasaurus in a three-way match.

In a much-anticipated clash between him and Adam 'Edge' Copeland, he retained his belt after an assist from Shayna Wayne.

