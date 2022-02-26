Bill Apter compares CM Punk's return pop to the aura of two WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive) 

CM Punk walked away from WWE and wrestling as a whole in 2014. From there, fans continually beckoned for the Voice of the Voiceless, bellowing his name during WWE programming even years after he parted ways with the promotion.

2021 saw the impossible return manifest when Cult of Personality played in front of a packed United Center crowd in Chicago, and CM Punk made his debut for AEW.

Legendary sports journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panelist Bill Apter had high praise for the straight-edge superstar's return. Comparing the former WWE Champion to Hall of Famers Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair, Apter went further to say that Punk's return drew a pop similar to WrestleMania main events.

"Any time Bruno Sammartino won his matches at Madison Square Garden defending the WWF title, that was one. Anytime Ric Flair came through the aisle with his gorgeous robes and his "Woo!", unmistakably, those are the types of pops I'm talking about. Any WrestleMania main event, those are the kind of pops, that is what CM Punk got the night he returned" (13:52-14:22)

Apter had earlier described Punk's resonance with the fans as similar to that of Hulk Hogan, whose immense popularity propelled the business in the 80s.

"I don't know if you want to call it a Hogan-esque type of moment with all the fans just chanting and chanting his name, it really gave me goosebumps." (13:15-13:23)

Bill Apter picked between AEW and WWE's best for moment of the year

Bill Apter's admiration for the return of the former WWE champion translated into a nomination for the moment of the year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

As part of the legendary panel of Hall of Famers Booker T, DDP and RVD, as well as industry veterans such as Vince Russo, Renee Paquette and Al Snow, Apter has had his say in the best moments of 2021.

