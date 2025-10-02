Bill Apter names former WWE star as one of the new pillars of AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has several former WWE stars, such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, among others, who have made quite a name for themselves in the promotion. In the six years since its existence, the promotion has grown leaps and bounds, with all four of its original 'pillars' becoming bona fide stars.
MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jack Perry were built as the four pillars of AEW, and all have gone on to become champions in the promotion. While talking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter was asked who the new four pillars of the promotion would be.
Apter named former WWE star Toni Storm as one of the new pillars in his opinion, along with two more stars who have been with the company since day one. He also stated that Kenny Omega and MJF are two names who are right at the top in the Tony Khan-led promotion as well.
"So we'll say that's one [The Young Bucks], Hangman Adam Page, Toni Storm, and let me think, this is gonna sound really weird, but he's been there since the beginning, Don Callis. He has brought some of the most evil wrestlers in his family," Apter said.
Don Callis' inclusion in the list is one of the most surprising ones on the list, but the manager has presented himself as a constant nuisance on screen. He has aligned himself with some of the top stars in the promotion, like Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita.
The Don Callis Family is one of the biggest heels on the AEW roster currently and holds both the AEW Unified Championship and the TNT Championship in the group. They recently added Andrade to their ranks, who made his return to the company on the latest episode of Dynamite.
