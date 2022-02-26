"Got that young Roddy Piperish type gift of gab" - Bill Apter chooses popular AEW star for the Best Promo of the Year award (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, one of the panelists for the ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, has picked AEW's rising sensation MJF for the "Best Promo of the Year" category award.

The Salt of the Earth is hailed as one of the most gifted talents in pro wrestling today, primarily because of his unrivaled mic skills. Friedman has even shown great potential in the ring, having received critical acclaim for his performances against Darby Allin and, most recently, CM Punk.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter didn't mince words while picking AEW star MJF over Edge, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Dr. Britt Baker (the other nominees in this category) for the best promo of the year 2021 award.

The wrestling journalist went on to praise the 25-year-old for possessing one of the most compelling mic-skills in the industry today.

"MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman! There's nobody that comes close to him as with the gift of gab. Give him this (Mic) and just sit there. And you know what? When he's on the mic, you're transfixed. You never know what he's gonna say. Is it gonna be something you can say on TV or something you can't say on TV? He's one of the most compelling mouths I have ever heard anything come out of MJF," Apter said. [17:41 onwards]

Furthermore, Apter shared his belief that The Pinnacle leader reminds him of a younger version of the late WWE legend Roddy Piper for having a similar mic skills.

"MJF is three-dimensional. A lot of the other people you mentioned are excellent. But they're in one line of thinking when they're out there on the mic, and they're all really good. They're all excellent, but MJF has got that young Roddy Piperish-type gift of gab, and I love watching him," Apter added.

Booker T has also chosen AEW star MJF for the "Best Promo of this Generation" category

Bill Apter isn't the only one who has AEW's MJF on top of his head for best promo guy in pro wrestling today. WWE legend Booker T has also chosen The Salt of the Earth for the "Best Promo of this Generation" category.

Here's what the six-time world champion has recently said about his pick:

"Man, that's a hell of a category right there. But we're talking about this generation right now. We're talking about these guys right now. That's going out and literally carving the path for the future, and that would be MJF. MJF is a talent that's somewhat of a throwback. He's a guy that goes out and perform at a very high level."

MJF has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top performers in pro wrestling today. The Pinnacle leader will look to solidify his top position when he faces CM Punk in a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

